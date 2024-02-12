Boydell & Brewer Partners with Academic Publisher Manohar

Image credit: thebookseller

Boydell & Brewer has inked a co-publishing deal with Indian academic publisher – Manohar Publishers and Distributors. The partnership aims to bring scholarship from and about India to a global audience.

Boydell & Brewer is an England-based academic press that specializes in publishing critical and historical works. And, Manohar Publishers and Distributors has been serving as a publishing house and bookseller since 1969.

The first three titles published under the new Boydell-Manohar imprint are out now, with three further titles to be announced shortly. Surinder Singh’s Situating Medieval India is among the first titles to be co-published by the imprint, which will publish selected titles from Manohar’s lists in separate editions for audiences outside the Indian publisher’s local markets.

Boydell-Manohar adds to other Boydell & Brewer lists that have a focus on scholarship from and about the Global South. These include James Currey, which specialises in African Studies, and Tamesis Books, publishing on Latin American Studies as part of a wider focus on Hispanic and Lusophone history and culture.

Mark Kavanagh, group publishing director at Boydell & Brewer, said:

“We are delighted to be launching our first titles in this co-publishing initiative. The under-representation of scholarship from the Global South in academic publishing is well-known. We’ve long admired Manohar Publishers and Distributors’ own publishing aimed primarily at the South Asian markets. This partnership is a natural fit and reinforces Boydell & Brewer’s commitment to increasing global diversity in our publishing.”

Ajay Kumar Jain, partner at Manohar Publishers and Distributors, added: