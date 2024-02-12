Boydell & Brewer Partners with Academic Publisher Manohar

Image credit: thebookseller
Boydell & Brewer has inked a co-publishing deal with Indian academic publisher – Manohar Publishers and Distributors. The partnership aims to bring scholarship from and about India to a global audience.
Boydell & Brewer is an England-based academic press that specializes in publishing critical and historical works. And, Manohar Publishers and Distributors has been serving as a publishing house and bookseller since 1969.
The first three titles published under the new Boydell-Manohar imprint are out now, with three further titles to be announced shortly. Surinder Singh’s Situating Medieval India is among the first titles to be co-published by the imprint, which will publish selected titles from Manohar’s lists in separate editions for audiences outside the Indian publisher’s local markets.
Boydell-Manohar adds to other Boydell & Brewer lists that have a focus on scholarship from and about the Global South. These include James Currey, which specialises in African Studies, and Tamesis Books, publishing on Latin American Studies as part of a wider focus on Hispanic and Lusophone history and culture.
Mark Kavanagh, group publishing director at Boydell & Brewer, said:
“We are delighted to be launching our first titles in this co-publishing initiative. The under-representation of scholarship from the Global South in academic publishing is well-known. We’ve long admired Manohar Publishers and Distributors’ own publishing aimed primarily at the South Asian markets. This partnership is a natural fit and reinforces Boydell & Brewer’s commitment to increasing global diversity in our publishing.”
Ajay Kumar Jain, partner at Manohar Publishers and Distributors, added:
“By combining our respective expertise, resources and creative visions, we are poised to elevate the standard of excellence in publishing and distribution. Through this strategic alliance, we look forward to pushing the titles of South Asian focus in the global market.”
Navkiran Dhaliwal is a seasoned content writer with 10+ years of experience. When she's not writing, she can be found cooking up a storm or spending time with her dog, Rain.