Dive into the Dune universe with Amazon’s book sale

Amazon is currently offering enticing discounts on every book in the Dune series, making it the perfect opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Arrakis ahead of the release of Dune: Part Two on Mar. 1. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the franchise, there’s something for everyone in this expansive sale, including box sets and the acclaimed graphic novel adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with Frank Herbert’s intricate sci-fi universe, the Dune: Graphic Novel collection provides an accessible entry point. Spread across three beautifully illustrated volumes, this adaptation condenses the first book of the series into a visually stunning trilogy. The Deluxe hardcover version of the first volume is currently available for just $27.99 (originally $50), while the standard edition of the second volume is discounted to $16.99 (from $24.99). Although the third volume is set for release on Jul. 16, it’s available for pre-order at a reduced price of $25.99.

Additionally, Amazon is running a special promotion where purchasing three participating books from the Dune sale will entitle you to a 50 percent discount on the cheapest eligible item in your cart. This offer extends to Blu-rays and video games as well, adding further value to your purchase.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan looking to complete your collection or a newcomer eager to explore the sands of Arrakis, Amazon’s Dune book sale offers a plethora of options at irresistible prices. Dive in now and experience the epic saga that has captivated readers for decades.

Here are the deals:

FRANK HERBERT’S DUNE 6-BOOK BOXED SET – $60($108)

DUNE HARDCOVER TRILOGY – $83($150)

DUNE: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL, BOOK 1 (DELUXE EDITION) – $28($50)

DUNE: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL, BOOK 2 – $17($25)

DUNE: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL, BOOK 3 – $26

THE ART AND SOUL OF DUNE – $33($50)

DUNE PART ONE: THE PHOTOGRAPHY – $32($60)