Elton John set to release memoir about farewell tour

Elton John is set to release a new book the documents his recent Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which ran from 2018-2023. Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour is being published by Hyperion Avenue and set to be released on Sept.24th. John’s husband David Furnish, who was the tour’s creative director, writes the books’ foreword.

As shared by Variety, “From the very first show in Allentown, PA in 2018, to the final show in Stockholm in July 2023, readers will get a behind-the-scenes look into every aspect of the incredible tour, including Elton’s final performances at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, his performance at the Glastonbury festival, his touring wardrobe by Gucci, the stage design, celebrity guest attendees, official tour photography, his personal archive of posters, sketches, photographs and postcards, and more.”

A few days ago, the 76 year old took to social media to announce his new book project, “I am incredibly excited to announce my new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour, which goes behind the scenes on my final tour, from Allentown, PA, to Stockholm, Sweden and everywhere in between. It’s been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life. As well as the stories and memories, not just from this tour but from throughout my career, I’ve included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road.”

According to Billboard’s Boxscore, Elton’s final tour grossed $989.1 million dollars US, and sold six million tickets over 330 shows. (183 shows were in North America, 46 in Australia and Asia and 101 in Europe). John held the top spot as the highest grossing tour until Taylor Swift’s recent Era’s Tour, which broke the 1B$ record.