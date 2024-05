Elvis Presley’s well-used Bible, adorned with gold stamping and bearing signs of wear, is set to go under the hammer at an auction in California this Saturday, provided a minimum bid of $37,500 is met.

This particular Bible was one of three that Presley kept on his nightstand at his Graceland mansion in Tennessee on the night of his passing in August 1977. Embossed in gold with the inscription “Elvis Aaron Presley” in capital letters, it holds a significant place among his personal possessions.

In a note accompanying the volume, Patsy Presley, his cousin, recounted the aftermath of Presley’s passing, explaining that she and her uncle Vernon (Elvis’ father) organized and packed many of his belongings. Among them were the three Bibles from his night table. “After packing them, Uncle Vernon entrusted them to me for safekeeping, eventually passing them on to me,” she wrote.