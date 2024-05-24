PocketBook InkPad Eo now available to buy online

It has been a few weeks since the PocketBook InkPad Eo was first introduced. The E Ink tablet is now available to buy via the Good e-Reader Store where orders are currently being accepted. The e-note device costs $599.99, with another $29.99 towards shipping charges.

The InkPad Eo is a high-end E Ink tablet featuring a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display. The display is front-lit, SMARTIight per PocketBook terms, ensuring a consistent reading experience no matter the external lighting conditions. Also, with a Wacom touchscreen layer on top, the tablet can be used for note-taking, scribbling, drawing, or whatever.

The notes can be saved in PDF or PNG format and shared quickly via Wi-Fi or e-mail. This makes the tablet very convenient for students and teachers to use in the office or for study purposes. The tablet can be used to record lectures, which can then be converted into notes.

The InkPad Eo is a powerhouse, boasting an impressive 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, the most powerful ever to be used on any PocketBook device. This ensures that apps and programs launch faster than ever, giving you a seamless and efficient user experience. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, you’ll have all the necessary space and power. And with a 4000 mAh battery, you can expect a week or two of use without recharging.

The InkPad Eo is not just a note-taking device; it’s a versatile tool. It comes with four mics, dual stereo speakers, and a g-sensor, making it perfect for multimedia use. For wireless communication, it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s also a USB-C port for wired communication and charging the battery. It runs on the latest Android 11 and offers full access to the Google Play Store, giving you endless possibilities. You can quickly digitize your documents with an onboard camera that supports OCR functionality.

This makes the new PocketBook InkPad Eo one of the best e-note devices in the segment. If you think it fits your bill, you know where to head.