Pocketbook InkPad Eo is a new e-reader that is coming out soon

Pocketbook is going to be releasing a new e-reader in the next month or two, called the Pocketbook InkPad Eo. Not much is known about this upcoming device, however it does have the model name PB1042. Pocketbook has just attained FCC certification to sell it in the United States on January 11th, 2024.

The Pocketbook Eo looks to be a larger screen e-reader, similar to the Pocketbook Era. This actually might be the spiritual successor of this model. Judging by the only picture of the device it looks like it has two speakers to listen to audiobooks, music and podcasts. Bluetooth is also available for the same purpose. There is a USB-C port for charging and transferring data and a MicroSD to expand storage further. There looks to be four microphones on the device, maybe it is for voice communication or some kind of note taking functionality. Pocketbook really hasn’t done any kind of voice dictation before or had any kind of AI functionality for real-time voice translations. These holes don’t look to be there to connect to a case. Of course, there is also WIFI internet access to connect to the Pocketbook bookstore.

I don’t believe that the InkPad Eo is is an e-note or digital paper type of product, such as the InkPad X Pro, their first generation product of this type. There are no pictures of a stylus or mention of WACOM in the FCC filing. There is also no Android trademarks listed, so it is going to be running Linux. There is no mention of CPU, RAM or internal storage.