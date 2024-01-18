New TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 powered tablets set for US launch later this year

TCL said it plans to launch its new NXTPAPER 3.0 powered tablets – the NXTPAPER 14 Pro and the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G in the US later this year. The company introduced its latest eye-friendly display technology, NXTPAPER 3.0, at CES 2024 which it claims is more paper-like in its look and feel than ever.

Also, TCL no doubt has a definite strategy with the two specific tablet devices. The NXTPAPER 14 Pro is clearly targeted at the notebook buyers segment given that it can be easily transformed into a notebook device with the attachment of a keyboard unit. That way, it can be put to use by anyone who needs a laptop, be it for work, study, entertainment, or whatever.

The TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G with its smaller dimension can appeal to those who need something having a smaller form factor. It no doubt is a bit more portable, more lightweight, and is similarly expected to be more affordable too even though TCL is yet to announce how much the two tablets are going to cost in the US.

Undoubtedly, the biggest USP of both the NXTPAPER 14 Pro and the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is the NXTPAPER 3.0 display tech which makes it a lot more eye-friendly than any LCD tablet out there. TCL is claiming the technology is designed to allow for up to 61 percent reduction in blue light emission while ensuring sharp displays having vibrant colors. Plus, NXTPAPER 3.0 supports Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) which imparts a more paper-like feel, something that you’d expect out of E Ink displays.

However, it being an LCD display after all, you have high refresh rates which allow for optimum video playback or playing video games in full colors, something not possible on e-paper displays. The display also supports DC dimming which allows zero flickering effect. The NXTPAPER 3.0 offers three different viewing modes to suit different content types – normal view, color paper mode, and a monochrome Paper Mode. Of these, Color Paper Mode is best for reading comics while the Paper Mode is TCL’s equivalent of an e-paper display. The Normal View will allow for general purpose usage of the tablet.

Coming to specs, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro comes with a 14-inch 2.8K display while on the other side of it lies an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor coupled with 12 gigs of memory. The tablet offers 256 GB of storage. Powering the device is a huge 12,000 mAh battery that is backed by a 33W charging system.

The TLC TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 10.5-inch 2K display and an octa-core processor. The tablet features 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB of storage. Power comes from a 6000 mAh battery. A key feature of the tablet is that it supports 5G connectivity. The tablet runs Android 14 out of the box and is slated to receive the Android 15 update when it becomes available next year.

Stay tuned for more info on this, including the price and launch details.