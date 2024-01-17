Increase in Self-Published Creators: Blessing for the Industry

The increase in self-published creators within the Japanese manga industry marks a transformative blessing for the industry. Numerous contemporary hit series have originated as independently published web content. When these become famous, they catch the attention of major distributors.

After the distributors take charge, they make new and improved versions of the original work. They also turn the story into books, comics, and animated shows. The rise of self-publishing benefits the manga, anime, and light novel industries. Recent successes highlight the need for major firms to encourage self-publishing, anticipating a potential industry boom.

These self-published creators, often called “doujinshi” artists, harness digital platforms and social media to connect directly with the audience. This enables manga creators to experiment with unique themes, artistic styles, and unconventional narratives. Traditionally, these may have yet to find a place within mainstream publications.

As the internet became widespread, sharing self-published manga and light novels transitioned online in the early 2000s. Improved file hosting and faster internet speeds led to establishing sites hosting these works. Technological advancements make media hosting easier and more accessible, expanding the potential audience.

This movement revitalizes the manga world and fosters a real and meaningful connection between artists and their fanbase. A testimony of this is “One Punch Man,” initially launched as a webcomic on Nitosha and gained fame. Shueisha picked it up, re-released it, and expanded its fanbase with an anime adaptation.

Today, Saitama from “One Punch Man” is globally recognizable, highlighting the impact of self-publishing. This highlights how self-published works on social media are not just common but are becoming the origins of beloved titles globally.

Self-publishing welcomes more people, including those facing challenges. This makes the creative world more diverse, which benefits the industry. Unlike big studios that are cautious about risks, online creativity prevents stagnation. Self-publishing is booming, and these statistics are proof of this.

Every year, 300 million self-published books find readers, a big jump of 264% in the last five years. These books bring in $1.25 billion in sales, with 30-34% of all ebooks being self-published. On Amazon, 31% of ebook sales come from self-published books; the range price is $4.16.

While self-publishing has benefits, it brings challenges. Many self-published writers need to gain industry know-how, making them prone to exploitation by companies. The industry must guide them, ensuring fair contracts, pay, and labor standards. This can be tough for new writers trying to make their mark.

It’s crucial not to undermine existing talent by using self-published writers to cut costs. Doing this could lead to losing valuable knowledge and harm the industry in the long run. A balanced approach is the best way to deal with this situation. The industry benefits from this cultural shift as it becomes more dynamic and adaptable.