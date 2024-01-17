Attack on Titan Anime Wins Astra Award

Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” recently made history. It is now the first anime to win a Golden Globe. Another anime, “Attack on Titan,” has now won an Astra TV Award, making it the first to achieve this feat.

It received the award for Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie. In the same category, it competed against shows like “My Hero Academia,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Animaniacs,” “Harley Quinn,” and “Central Park.”

The last Attack on Titan anime episode aired on November 4th on the NHK General channel. Crunchyroll and Hulu are the perfect platforms to enjoy this. This final episode is quite long, lasting for 85 minutes. Japan’s final season is divided into “THE FINAL CHAPTERS, parts 1 and 2.”

They are shown as episodes 88 to 94 of Attack on Titan: The Final Season. These episodes have their own special opening and ending songs. The opening song is called “Saigo no Kyojin” (The Last Titan) and is performed by Linked Horizon. The ending song is “Itterasshai” (Have a Safe Trip), sung by Ai Higuchi.

The first part of the Attack on Titan Final Season aired as a special one-hour episode on March 3rd. “Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1. Toonami showed the first part on September 9th. There’s a new theme song called “Under the Tree,” performed by SIM.

In Japanese, the title for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 is “Shingeki no Kyojin. The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Zenpen,” which means it’s the first half. The title for Part 4 is “Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Kōhen,” indicating it’s the second half. No doubt its extraordinary performance won the award. It is definitely worth the hype.

The Attack on Titan, the final season anime, started showing on NHK in December 2020, with 16 episodes. If you liked watching it on TV, Adult Swim’s Toonami block began airing the anime in January 2021. Funimation also started streaming an English-dubbed version in that same month.