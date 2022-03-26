Japan’s Book and Bed Tokyo is a bookstore where you can stay the night

Imagine getting to stay in a hotel that also doubles up as a library, or for that matter, a bookstore. No wonder such a thing makes for a lip-smacking proposition for die-hard book lovers and the nice thing about it is that it isn’t something that is drawn from a world of fantasy. Rather, such a concept really exists in Japan where you literally get to sleep on the bookshelves themselves. Broadly speaking, its cubicles, the sort of which that is typical of that country, are carved within the bookshelves. No wonder, the location is aptly named Book and Bed Tokyo where people are encouraged to spend the night in the hotel and while they are at it, they can always check out the books available.

The Book and Bed Tokyo isn’t a huge facility though, given that it can host a dozen guests at a time. Prices range from $32 to $50 depending on the size of the cubicle. There is a common reading area as well where you can read and socialize with other booklovers. Then there also is a range of cubicles that can host another 18 guests. Owners of the facility said the cubicles are comfortable to stay in but surely have none of the luxurious amenities that one might expect out of a 5-star hotel. The biggest advantage here is of course the option to go through any of the around 4000 books that the hotel has to offer, all of which are available for free.

The hotel also said all of the books are on sale and guests can always buy any of those if they so wish. The hotel currently has the capacity to host 5000 books and efforts are already underway to have more books on offer. Most of it is in the English language though there also are some in the local dialect. That is not all as the facility also offers e-books too and guests can make the most of those via the free Wi-Fi connection that the hotel makes available to its guests. The hotel also takes pride in the food and drink they offer which they claim to be the most delicious around. The coffee beans are sourced from ‘Coffee Supreme,’ which should be another reason to be at the place, apart from the books of course.