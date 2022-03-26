Manga Out of The Box serves as a comprehensive guide to Google and manga

Google recently introduced Manga Out of The Box at “Google Arts & Culture” which serves as a comprehensive guide to manga such as its history, how it has come to influence fashion and art in Japan and elsewhere in the world, and so on. As Engadget Japan reported, Manga Out of The Box also serves as a comprehensive guide on famous writers such as Osamu Tezuka or Fujiko F. Fujio and their achievements over the years. Manga Out of The Box also introduces us to manga museums located in different places.

Google said they have collaborated with thirteen partners to produce Manga Out of The Box. Those include the Ministry of Economy and Trade and Industry, among others. Also, in a departure from past conventions, Arts & Culture always had its content in the English language though this time there is going to be content in Japanese as well. All of it makes for a lot of reading material that the producers are confident will have a lot of appeal to even those who have never been a fan of manga.

Further, in what makes for an interesting addition, there is the Magic mode as well which uses AI to convert handwritten illustrations to look like manga. This can be a lot of fun as well. As for its availability, Manga Out of The Box is available via the Arts & Culture app on iOS and Android.