Good e-Reader Radio – Onyx Boox Nova C, Bigme X6, Kobo Forma

In this edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show, Peter and Michael take a look at the China situation. A resurgence of COVID has hit the country hard and many companies are struggling to ship out products, since major carriers such as DHL, FEDEX are being delayed. Many brands such as Amazon, Kobo, B&N are experiencing stock shortages and shipping by boat, is not an option.

Onyx Boox has just released the Nova Air Color, a new 7.8 inch 300 PPI reader that has Kaleido Plus e-paper technology. Onyx has made some software optimizations, so this device is lights out. It should be way better than the Nova 3 Color, which came out last year. Will Kobo discontinue the Forma? All of their major distribution partners no longer have it listed on their websites. Kobo also doesn’t have it in their marketing materials on their own website and Amazon. Bigme just released one of the highest spec 13.3 inch e-readers in the world, Peter conducted an unboxing and shares his thoughts if you should buy it or not.

