Jennifer Aniston ventures into Children’s Books with Clydeo

Jennifer Aniston, renowned for drawing inspiration from her surroundings, including her beloved rescue dog Clyde, is embarking on a new venture into children’s literature.
The accomplished actress and entrepreneur has recently secured a four-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and animation studio Invisible Studio to develop a series centered around the animated character Clydeo, inspired by her cherished pet Clyde.
The debut installment, “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” features illustrations by artist Bruno Jacob and is slated for release on October 1.As shared by People, “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life will share its furry protagonist’s origin story, as well as the discovery of his special passion for cooking. After struggling to find ‘his thing’ amongst his family, the Clydeo star goes on a fun-filled journey to gain self-confidence, per the book’s description.”
Clydeo has already captivated audiences on social media with over 100 million views since Aniston first introduced him on Instagram in 2021. Described as a “delightfully adventurous journey of self-discovery and self-assurance,” the book will narrate Clydeo’s realization of his knack for cooking.
“I am incredibly excited to bring Clydeo and his adventures to the world of publishing, where I hope he will inspire children and dog enthusiasts alike with his charming quest to uncover his true passion,” Aniston expressed in a statement.
An avid book reader and proud library card holder, Angela is new to the world of e-Readers. She has a background in education, emergency response, fitness, loves to be in nature, traveling and exploring. With an honours science degree in anthropology, Angela also studied writing after graduation. She has contributed work to The London Free Press, The Gazette, The Londoner, Best Version Media, Lifeliner, and Citymedia.ca.