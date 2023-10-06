New French law forces Amazon to pay minimum delivery fee to support independent bookstores

In an effort to protect independent bookstores and level the playing field with big tech companies, France has enacted a new law that imposes a minimum delivery fee on online book purchases. Starting October 7, Amazon and other online retailers will charge a minimum delivery fee of €3 for book orders, applying to all orders under €35.

As EuroNews reported, the law, known as the “Darcos Law” after MP Laure Darcos, is designed to empower independent booksellers who struggle to compete with large tech corporations like Amazon. Previously, Amazon charged a nominal fee of one euro cent for delivery, regardless of the total order cost. With the new regulation, the minimum delivery charge aims to prevent conglomerates from exploiting a pricing loophole and undercutting smaller competitors.

Many small bookshops in France operate on slim profit margins and cannot absorb delivery costs for customers, leading them to charge higher post office delivery fees, sometimes as much as €4 for a single package. By implementing a minimum delivery fee for all retailers selling books, the government seeks to eliminate the advantage enjoyed by large corporations, closing the gap created by the 2014 “anti-Amazon law” that prohibited free shipping on online book purchases.

French-language book prices, with the exception of second-hand books, were standardized in 1981 to ensure consumers pay the same price for a particular book, regardless of the seller. Discounts are also regulated, with booksellers limited to offering sales of no more than 5 percent off the normal price.

Amazon, a vocal opponent of the legislation, has been challenging the directive in court since its inception in 2021. In June, the company lodged a complaint with the French Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, arguing that the law conflicts with consumer rights. While awaiting a ruling from the Council of State, Amazon has begun notifying customers via email about the impending increase in delivery fees.