First Look at the Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini 5 Pro Edition

Xiaomi Moaan has just released the InkPalm Mini 5 Pro Edition e-reader. This is a pocket-friendly device that has the form factor of a smartphone, but is a cutting edge e-reader. On the retail box they are really hyping this is an English edition with 2023 branding. It comes with a free Matte screen protector, because the screen is made of glass and is flush with the bezel, so this should cut down on reflections. A free case is also included and is a creme beige, which should protect the unit and save some cash, since you don’t have to buy an aftermarket one. The back platting is a matte gunmetal, which looks polished and premium, the regular InkPalm Mini 5 had this ultra reflective Chrome finishing, which was a fingerprint magnet. Unlike the previous generation model, this has double the storage and has a USB-C port.

The Xiaomi InkPalm 5 Mini Pro features a 5.2-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1280×720 with 284 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. There are 24 warm and cool LED lights to read at night or in low-light conditions. The illumination is controlled via slider bars, which makes the screen look as good, on a brightness level, as the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8GHZ Quanzi processor, 1GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can connect to the internet via WIFI and listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music with wireless headphones, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. Volume buttons on the side can double as manual page-turn buttons with the main reading app. Many third party reading apps such as Aldiko or Moon+ Reader have key mapping tools too. It is powered by a 1,300 mAh battery, so you should be suitable for a week of non-stop use. The dimensions are 143×76.6×6.9mm and weigh 115g, which is very light.

One of the downsides of this device is it is running Android 8.1, which is really old, even by e-reading standards. Android 11 is the standard on the vast majority of e-readers and e-notes on the market. There is no app store on the Pro edition, so you will have to sideload everything. However, I strongly recommend that you install the Amazon App Store or Samsung Galaxy App Store, since you can download apps and keep them updated.

This is one of the few mini e-readers that fit inside your pocket. You can order this today for $209.99 from the Good e-Reader Store.