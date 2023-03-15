Rakuten Kobo e-book flagship store goes online in Taiwan

Rakuten Mall has partnered with Rakuten Kobo, their e-book business, to broaden its mall services and offer digital publishing products. As TechBang reported, shoppers can use their Rakuten member account to buy Kobo e-books at Rakuten Mall and take advantage of the discounted prices. They can also buy and read books at their convenience. Additionally, customers can earn Rakuten points while they read using the unique Rakuten point reward system, which creates a new and exciting Rakuten reading experience.

Lotte Kobo’s electronic book service in Taiwan provides readers with a vast collection of both local and foreign language e-books, comprising over 7 million books, among which over 200,000 are traditional Chinese e-books. In addition, the recently launched “Lotte Kobo E-Book Flagship Store” on Lotte Mall in Taiwan offers more than 3 million e-books and audiobooks as part of its initial release. These include a diverse range of genres such as foreign language books, finance & investment, children’s books, literature, and comics, catering to the reading preferences and interests of readers of all ages.

For those readers looking for both Chinese and foreign books, the good thing here is that they don’t need to switch between different platforms to make their purchases. They can simply search for books on Taiwan’s Rakuten Ichiba shopping site, which offers convenient services and solves the inconvenience of purchasing books for bilingual education families. By downloading the Kobo app on their mobile phone or using it with the Kobo e-reader, they can enhance their reading efficiency and even use the note-taking function to add diversity to their reading experience.

Customers who buy Kobo eBooks on Taiwan’s Rakuten Ichiba are eligible for earning 1 percent of Rakuten points back, which can be fully redeemed for future purchases, and participate in various activities such as doubling their points or unlimited coupon redemptions.