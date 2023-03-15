Comics Plus has one million checkouts in 2022

Library Pass this week reported that its Comics Plus service recorded another record year for digital circulation, reaching one million checkouts of digital comics, graphic novels, and manga in libraries and schools. This is more proof of the continued rise in demand for digital comics.

With a school ID or library card, users in libraries and schools have unlimited, simultaneous access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga through the rapidly expanding Comics Plus service, which was relaunched three years ago by startup Library Pass. As Comics Plus allows unlimited access for a single annual subscription, readers won’t have to worry about holds lists or waiting lists, and library budgets won’t have to worry either.

According to a report, Public Libraries typically offer the Children’s Public Library collection to their younger readers, while the entire Comics Plus catalogue is rated by age to ensure that schools can provide age-appropriate materials to their students in collections for Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. Adult books can only be found at academic and public libraries.

Comics Plus, which is now in its third year, has more than 2,500 customers who get access to a huge and expanding inventory. Many new companies joined Comics Plus in 2022, including Valiant Entertainment, which added more than 1,500 titles in May of the previous year, and Image Comic, the third-largest US comics publisher, which joined in November of that same year.

Dark Horse, Andrews McMeel, Yen Press, IDW, BOOM! Studios, Kodansha, Capstone, Tokyopop, Papercutz, and Lerner were listed as the top publishers in the Comics Plus collection in 2022.

