Tanna: A New Book-Auction App for Book Lovers

Pașca Ovidiu-Ionuț, a young programmer from Cluj-Napoca in Romania, has launched a new book app called Tanna. The app allows books lovers to sell, donate, or exchange their books. Users can also discover new readers using this app.

Users of the app can create auctions for books, and these auctions will be visible to the entire Tanna community. Users can bid for any book they want, and the person who started the auction will choose the winner. Both users will have seven days to perform the entire process of book transfer directly in the chat option provided by the app.

Using the app, users can easily create auctions and browse through multiple auctions created by other users. The app also sends notification when auctions elated to books on your wishlist are created. You can even create a personalized feed of auctions according to your preferred book genres. What’s more, Tanna app lets users involved in a multitude of activities, like contests and trivia.

The idea behind the app developed from Pașca Ionuț’s personal need. He wanted a place where people could exchange books with others. So, he combined his passion and programming skills to come up with this app.

“Being an entrepreneur was not a dream of mine, to create and leave behind something useful, but it became a necessity,” Pașca Ionuț said.

You can download Tanna app for free from App Store or Google Play. The app has attracted more than 400 users in just a couple of weeks.