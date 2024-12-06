Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Book sells 814,000 copies in one week

The world is watching the book sales of Taylor Swift’s self-published The Eras Tour Book. It was a Target exclusive in the United States, bypassing Amazon and traditional bookstores. Despite this, it sold like gangbusters, selling 814,000 copies in its first week. Over two million copies were made, so they are not in danger of selling out soon. Despite Swift’s popularity, they should sell out in a few weeks.

“The Eras Tour Book” ranks as the second-highest adult nonfiction release in the history of BookScan, according to a Circana representative. Swift’s first-week print sales nearly matched Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” which sold 816,300 print copies in its first week of sales and put her well ahead of another blockbuster nonfiction release — Prince Harry’s “Spare,” which sold 620,600 print copies in its first week but was selling online and in physical bookstores.

Circana BookScan does not track ebook or audiobook sales, but that’s not a factor here, as the Swift book is only available in the hardback edition.

Swift herself has said little about the book project, apart from a post on Instagram promising that the book would capture “all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.” It got more than 3.6 million likes.

