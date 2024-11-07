Top Canadian Authors to Indulge in this Winter; Books, Films and Beyond

I imagine nothing is more rewarding for an author than having their book adapted into a film or television series. International best-selling authors like Stephen King, Dan Brown, and J.K. Rowling have experienced immense success with their works being transformed into cult classic movies and award-winning television series. Canada also has its share of successful adapted series, including “The Handmaid’s Tale” This is arguably one of the most popular television series today written by famous Canadian author Margaret Atwood. She is not alone, there are several other celebrated Canadian authors that have been honored with the same accolade.

Let’s start at the top!

Margaret Atwood

Undoubtedly the most celebrated Canadian author, Margaret Atwood has published 17 poetry collections, 16 novels, short stories, nonfiction works, children’s books, and the graphic novel “Angel Catbird.” While she is best known for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Cat’s Eye,” she is also famous for inventing the LongPen. The LongPen allows the person using it to write in ink using a tablet and a robotic arm from a distance. It is useful for writers and other celebrities to connect with their fans without being physically close.

Yann Martel

If you watched the movie “Life of Pi,” you might be familiar with the author Yann Martel whose book the movie is based upon. However, you may not have realized he is Canadian. The interaction between Pi and the Bengal Tiger is so vivid and realistic you might have thought the book was written by someone from a distant country where tigers roam free. If you have not seen the movie, I suggest reading the book because it will captivate your imagination and take you on a magical journey through the Life of the main character Pi.

The novel raises important questions about the treatment of animals in captivity and how the human mind adapts during moments of peril. It is truly an exceptional book, having been a bestseller in over 50 countries and remaining on the bestseller list for more than a year.

Mordecai Richler The most controversial writer of all Canadian authors Mordecai Richler was not only known as being a gifted writer, he was also an outspoken critique of politics. Richler often enraged politicians writing about topics such as Quebec Sovereignty, antisemitism and the mistreatment of minority communities in Canada. He is best known in the literary world for his novel, “The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz,” which was later adapted to film in 1974. It became part of the must read book list in schools all across the country. Children recognize Richler in a different was as he is the author of the Jacob Two-Two series of stories. Other notable Canadian Authors who books have been adapted to film and television include: Micheal Ondaatje – The English Patient

Lucy Maud Montgomery- Anne Of Green Gables

Naomi Klien – This Changes Everything

David Bezmogis – Natasha

RIchard Van Camp – The Lesser Blessed

Emma Donoghue – Room

All of these Canadian authors have plenty of book titles to consider when searching for your next cozy winter read but I would begin with the ones mentioned. If you want to watch a movie, grab some popcorn and snuggle up to watch a Canadian inspired film and support a local writer.

All of these titles can be found on most Book sites including Amazon.com