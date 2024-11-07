Manga Library Z to Cease Operations Soon

Manga Library Z announced it is going to bring to an end its online operations on November 26, 2024; the website SiliconEra reported. The company said they were having issues with credit card companies, so it decided to cease its entire online business. They have been providing old and often rare manga series, with some that might have also gone out of print. Some manga series in the Manga Library Z collection are so old they only survive in digital form. Their culmination will mark the end of a 14-year-long journey.

Apart from serving as a rich source of rare and out-of-print manga series, Manga Library Z also provided livelihood to the original artists by providing them with a share of the ad revenue. However, with credit card companies cutting off ties, the company said sustaining operations and remaining profitable proved extremely difficult. Hence, the decision to go offline. However, it said the move could be temporary, as the company stated it would continue to explore ways to come back. The options being considered include going non-profit or opting for crowdfunding its operations.

Manga Library Z was launched by Ken Akamatsu, the creator of the rare manga series Love Hina. That was back in 2010. The company was then referred to as J-Comi. Meanwhile, Ken Akamatsu too has gravitated towards politics.