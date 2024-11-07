Kobo Introduces New Update For e-Readers

Rakuten Kobo is rolling out a new software update and this time, the update applies to all of its Kobo devices. This is unlike the previous update which was meant for only its latest generation e-reader devices namely Kobo Libra Colour, Kobo Clara Colour, and the Kobo Clara BW.

That said, what is evident is that there is segregation of the update as can be made out from the update version number. Firmware update available for the Kobo Libra Colour, the Clara Colour, and the Clara BW has version number 4.41.23145. For older models, the latest firmware update has the version number 4.38.23171. This likely is going to be norm with all future updates henceforth.

Among the changes the update brings along is the addition of the 2024 Oxford Dictionary of English. Plus, parental controls have been enhanced so that sideloaded books and documents won’t get added to the My Books section while the feature is in the enabled state. Then the OverDrive setup process too has been simplified.

Here is another nice feature the update introduces though it applies to only the Libra Colour. When the e-reader is in a sleep state, pressing any of the page turn buttons will wake it up. As mentioned in the update change log, the feature can be enabled or disabled from Settings > Energy saving and privacy.

However, other Kobo devices with page turn buttons aren’t getting the feature. Since those form part of an earlier device set, it likely will get the feature via a different update that might be launched sometime later. It remains to be seen if that is how things shape up in the future.

Meanwhile, you can check the Kobo Firmware Updates page and see if the update is available for your region.