Upcoming Indigo Bookstore will sell beer and wine

Indigo Books and Music over the past decade has moved from just selling books to more of a lifestyle store. You can purchase American Dolls, candles, stationary, in addition to Kobo e-readers and tech products. A new store opening this fall in Toronto will offer an “edited selection of Indigo’s curated assortment of books,” with a heightened focus on in-store experiences and lifestyle products, such as records, plants and home decor. This will also be the first location where they will sell beer and wine.

Inside the new location, there will be a gourmet coffee truck offering pastries, snacks, beer and wine. The store said the space is also intended to be used to host book clubs, events and gatherings. The elevated concept “marks an evolution for the brand,” the company said. It remains to be seen if this new emporium will just be a concept store, or if other stores will eventually sell beer and wine too.

Indigo says the new store is “an evolution for the brand,” offering an assortment of books while focusing on lifestyle products and “in-store experiences.” We know our customers love the current Indigo stores, but we also know the world is changing and people are craving more meaningful experiences that get them closer to their passions,” Indigo CEO Peter Ruis said in a news release. “We are thrilled to offer our customers an elevated experience that is much more than a shop. This will be a destination and social meeting place, celebrating the best of what Indigo does; Books, Music, Fashion and Culture – it will be a total lifestyle emporium.”