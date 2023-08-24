Do You Read Faster On An E-Reader Or A Physical Book?

Since the day I got my first e-reader, I’ve been reading more books faster. When I realized this, I decided to search on the web to see if other e-reader users also experience the same. If so, what makes people read faster and more with e-readers?

First, we landed on a blog posted by Simone and Her Books. Simon, the owner of the blog, found herself in the same situation that I was in. She conducted a Bookstagram poll to find out, “Do you tend to read faster on an e-reader?”

Results?

Sixty-six percent of respondents said they feel like they read faster. Only 34% said they read slower.

Then, we came across a Reddit thread, “Does an ebook reader really let you read faster?” which provided some solid, convincing facts about why reading on an e-reader feels faster.

Below, we’re going to discuss those points based on the content of the “Simone and Her Books” blog and the Reddit thread.

If you want to read a book, you don’t need to wait for the book to be delivered . Simply select, buy, and start reading the digital version of the book.

Larger fonts read faster. E-readers let you adjust the font size according to your preferences. The ability to customize font styles and sizes can affect your reading speed. It means less movement when turning pages.

The latest e-readers feature E Ink paper, which gives a comfortable paper-like reading experience. So, they don't strain your eyes like phone or tablet apps, and you enjoy reading for longer, which means you read more books, and it feels like you're reading faster.

Besides, carrying an e-reader makes books more accessible while you wait for someone or something. E-readers are sized to fit in your handbag, making them easy to carry around.

Because of all these reasons, we perceive that we read faster on e-readers. But this is actually because we tend to read more books and finish them faster.