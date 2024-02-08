Weaver Press Closes Doors After 25 Years

Weaver Press, one of the biggest independent publishing houses in Zimbabwe, is shutting down after 25 years. The founders – Irene Staunton and Murray McCartney (husband and wife duo) – announced the closure in December 2023.

The publisher of fiction and non-fiction books is behind some of Zimbabwe’s most notable academic works.

Speaking to University World News, Staunton said:

“I have been in the publishing sector for almost 40 years. Murray McCartney and I are not getting any younger. It is time for fresh energy … new ideas.”

Staunton added:

“The publishing scene has changed a great deal over the past two decades, and one could argue that a small independent publisher has become something of an anomaly at a time when everyone who wants to write can self-publish, and social media plays such a significant role in what people value and how they spend their time.”

Asked whether she had not been afraid of government reprisals, Staunton said:

“We are all citizens of a country that we love and in which we believe. Can a government that rules by fear survive and flourish? We must encourage debate based on fact and be brave enough to accept our histories even when they are unpalatable. They will not disappear through denial. Indeed, when crushed, they will rot. And, sometimes, wounds that fester do not heal.”

When it comes to academic publishing, Weaver Press emphasizes freedom of speech. So, the publisher focused on history, law, politics, gender, and environment. The publisher plays a big role in Zimbabwe’s academic sector. Professor Brian Raftopoulos said:

“Weaver Press has produced a wave of cross-disciplinary academic works from scholars both inside and outside of Zimbabwe that have been central to the growth of critical thinking and discussion on Zimbabwe.”

Raftopoulos expresses doubt about the ability of other publishers in Zimbabwe to fulfil the role Weaver Press has fulfilled over the years.