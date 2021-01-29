Boyue finally updates the Likebook Mimas to Android 8.1

Boyue has just released their promised Android 8.1 update for the Likebook Mimas. The stock e-reading app has been dramatically enhanced, providing better resolution and font options. It also now supports more formats, including CBZ and CBR for manga and comics. The only other device that have yet to enhance to a new version of Android is the Muses and it should be available sometime next month.

You have to update to the new version of Android using specialized Boyue software, instead of upgrading via the settings menu. You can find full instructions, the programs you need and the update HERE. If you have any questions or concerns, about the entire process, there is a Facebook post about it.

Here is a rundown of all of the new features found on the 3.0.2-2021012818 update.

1. Android 8.1 system upgrade; 2. Full format handwriting supported (doc .does not support handwriting now, but will be added later); 3. Add reading history function; 4. Inner ZReader support all formats: 1)Support EPUB, MOBI, AZW3, TXT, DOCX, CBZ/CBR/CBT, RTF, DjVu/Djv …; 2) Support books with CSS display; 3) Support a book with multi-font display; 4) Add vertical display and bottom chapter progress; 5) Support the typesetting (font, font size, etc.) customization to be applied to a single book or all book; 6) Increase the contrast and thickness adjustment of PDF(text version);

New Features for Notepad:

1. Add Inserting shapes, pictures, text function for notes app; 2. Add marker pen style for handwriting 3. Increases green and white to pen color; 4. Add the function of backup and recovery for Notepad; 5. Notepad supports gesture operation; 6. Support double-click to enter/exit full screen mode. 7. Add selection and paste function for side notes; 8. Support show/hide page dividing line in double page mode; 9. Support hiding/showing document boundary lines in PDF; 10. Annotation supports to export to PDF; 11. Add screen rotation 180° function;