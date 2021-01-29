Boyue finally updates the Likebook Mimas to Android 8.1

Boyue has just released their promised Android 8.1 update for the Likebook Mimas. The stock e-reading app has been dramatically enhanced, providing better resolution and font options. It also now supports more formats, including CBZ and CBR for manga and comics. The only other device that have yet to enhance to a new version of Android is the Muses and it should be available sometime next month.
You have to update to the new version of Android using specialized Boyue software, instead of upgrading via the settings menu. You can find full instructions, the programs you need and the update HERE. If you have any questions or concerns, about the entire process, there is a Facebook post about it.
Here is a rundown of all of the new features found on the 3.0.2-2021012818 update.
