Kobo Libra and Nia e-readers on sale for Valentines Day

Kobo rarely discounts their e-readers on their website, but they are running a sales promotion for Valentines Day. They are selling them directly, and all of their retail partners are also price matching the $20 discount. The Kobo Nia, their entry level reader that came out in 2020, is on sale in the US for $79 and in Canada for $109.99. The Kobo Libra, is their mid-range e-reader, that has an asymmetrical design and a large 7 inch screen. It is on sale in the US for $149 and in Canada for $179.99. Walmart and Indigo Books and Music are also offering the same deals if you don’t want to buy them direct from Kobo.
If you are looking for a new Kobo ereader and want to capitalize on the sale, I would go with the Libra. The Nia is considered a basic e-reader and only has a 212 PPI screen, whereas the Libra has a 300 PPI screen and higher resolution. This makes a huge difference if you read for a few hours every day, since the text will be crisper and will have less anti-aliasing on the fonts.
