Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/ S8+ may have downgraded fast charging tech

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ are clearly among the finest Android tablet out there. That should be reason enough for the company to plan sequels to both. With the S7 and S7+ duo having been launched in August 2020, maybe we will have their successors around the same time.

Meanwhile, we also have a Youtuber by the name of The Galox who revealed some interesting bits about the upcoming Galaxy S8. According to what the leaker shared, the Galaxy S8 series will come powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Also, there are going to be memory options of 8 GB and 12 GB while for storage, there are going to be the 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB models to choose from.

The Galox further revealed the Galaxy Tab S8 will come with an 11-inch LCD screen with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. Further, the S8 will come with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button.

The Galaxy Tab S8+, on the other hand, will feature a 12.4-inch AMOLED panel with the same 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the S8+ will be one up vis-a-vis the S8 in that it will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

For power, the S8 will come with an 8,000 mAh battery while the S8+ is touted to come with a bigger 10,090 mAh battery. However, both tablets are tipped to come with 25W charging support. That, if true, will be a huge downgrade over the 45W fast charging tech that the S7 series currently boasts of.

These apart, there might be no major hardware redesign for the S8, with most of the changes limited to the internal setup. The same could be applicable to the pricing as well, with the S8 series likely to be priced much the same as what the S7 duo came for.

Lastly, let’s not be too carried away with all that The Galox has to share and wait for more details to emerge on this. We will keep you posted. Watch this space.