Galaxy Tab S7/ S7+ can now be a second screen to your PC

Samsung has started rolling out the new One UI 3.0 software update that can make the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ act as a Windows device even though the two tablet devices run Android. That is brought about by the new Samsung Second Screen feature that lets the tablet devices act as a secondary display to your Windows 10 PC.

The Second Screen feature offers two display modes which are described as hereunder.

Second screen – Extend Mode

The Extend mode allows the Galaxy Tab S7 or the S7+ tablet display to be used as an extended display for your Windows 10 device. This way, users will have the option to run two different apps on each display, thereby enhancing the functionality of each device.

Second screen – Duplicated mode

The Duplicated mode is where the tablet’s display will simply mirror what is there on the Windows 10 device. Users will get to use tablet-specific features of the app on the S7 or S7+ devices. Or the tablet’s display can be used to make a presentation that you might have prepared on the Windows 10 laptop. Any changes made on the tablet will also reflect and get saved on the Windows PC as well.

Hardware and software requirements

The feature is only applicable to a Windows 10 PC that comes integrated with Wireless Display or WiDi. Also, the Windows device should be running Windows 10 May 2020 update or later versions.

On the other end, the Second Screen feature would work on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets running One UI 3.0. That said, Samsung also stated some of its other devices that would also be supporting the Second Screen feature include Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book Flex2 5G, Galaxy Book Flex, and Galaxy Book Flex alpha.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.