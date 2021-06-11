Boyue Likebook Ares is Discontinued

The Likebook Ares has been officially discontinued and Boyue will no longer be producing more units. Some international retailers might have them in stock, but once they are gone, they are gone forever. This was the last dedicated e-note with a WACOM screen the company was selling. They seemed to have moved in a different direction, which are consumer grade e-readers with Android 8.1.

The Ares came out in early 2019 and is really not the old. The major selling points is the octa core processor and SD card, which had a maximum capacity of 128GB. It was very affordable, it retailed for $294 from Good e-Reader and came with a free case and screen protector.

One of the big reasons of the Ares success, was the fact it came with the Android OS and had the Google Play Store preinstalled, so it was really easy to login with your Gmail account and start downloading paid and free apps.



