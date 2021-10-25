Boyue Likebook P10W is now available

Boyue launched the P10 earlier this year, but it was basically a dedicated ebook reader. The company has just launched the P10W, which has a WACOM screen, which is ideal for people who want to take notes, freehand draw or edit PDF files on a 10 inch screen. This device has full access to the Google Play Store, so you can download millions of free and paid apps.

The Likebook P10 features a 10 inch capacitive touchscreen display with E INK Carta HD e-paper technology. It has a resolution of 1200×1600 and 200 PPI. It has 28 LED lights, they offer a combination of white and amber, this is used for the front-lit display and color temperature system. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and has a layer of glass. The WACOM screen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and has palm rejection technology. You can use any WACOM stylus with this deice, such as the new iReader X-Pen 3 and Lamy Al-Star.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, there is no SD card to enhance the storage further. It has WIFI 2.4GHZ, 5.0GHZ, which is used for browsing the internet or downloading apps. Bluetooth 5.0 will ensure that you can plugin a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds and listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts or TTS e-reading apps. There is a single mono speaker the bottom, next to the USB-C port. It is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, which should last a couple of weeks, before a recharge. It has USB-C to recharge the device by plugging it into your computer or a wall outlet. The dimensions are 178x239x8.5 and weighs 458g.

It is available to order on the Good e-Reader Store and is currently retailing for $319.99, which is a very solid price for the value. It also comes with a free case.

