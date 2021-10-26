Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 5 is coming out this week

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 5 is going to be released on October 27th. It is going to retail for Canada and $149 and for $140 the United States. The main selling points is the large display, which will provide ample real estate to fit more text on the screen. Page turn speed has also been increased by 20%.

The Paperwhite 5 will feature 6.8 inch E INK Carta HD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1430 x 1080 and 300 PPI. The Kindle Paperwhite 4, had an excellent lighting system, with 5 LED lights, but the Paperwhite 5 will have 17 white and amber LED lights, giving users the ability to get a candlelight effect. The screen is flush with the bezel, protected by a layer of glass.

Underneath the hood is a NXP/Freescale 1GHZ processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You will be able to connect it up to your MAC or PC via USB-C. It has WIFI only and there is no cellular option. It has Bluetooth, which can be used to connect a pair of wireless headphones or an external speaker to listen to Audible audiobooks. It is rated IPX8 to protect against accidental immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and up to 0.25 meters of seawater for up to 3 minutes. The battery will last around ten weeks, which is very solid for an e-reader. The dimensions are 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm and weighs 205g.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.