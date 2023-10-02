First Look at the Meebook M7 e-reader

The Meebook M7 e-reader is a pleasant surprise, the companies previous generation hardware and software experience was slow and sluggish, but this model is tremendous. It has everything you would want on an e-reader that doesn’t lock you into a specific ecosystem. There is an SD card, speakers, page-turn buttons, Google Play and Google Play Services and razor sharp fonts when reading ebooks. You can purchase the Meebook M7 from the Good e-Reader Store for $239.99.

The Meebook M7 features a 6.8-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display, which increases performance vs the previous generation M6 product line. The screen has a resolution of 1648×1236 with 300 PPI. There are 24 warm and cool LED lights, so you can read in the dark and combine the lights to get a brilliantly white screen.

The colour scheme is piano black surrounding the bezel and on the black platting, with grey accents where the page-turn buttons are. There is a gyroscope, so you can switch the orientation from landscape to portrait mode. This is ideal if you are a left handed reader and want the buttons on the left side. Pressing down on the buttons is satisfying, they click down. I would say these buttons are similar to the higher-end Pocketbook e-readers, such as the Era.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Meebook is billing this product as a dedicated e-reader with no note-taking functionality, so you will ideally be sideloading in your audiobooks, ebooks, manga, magazines or webtoons. Most people do not have their digital collection and do business with Amazon, B&N, Kobo, Tolino or many others, including Audible for audiobooks. This is where Google Play comes into the picture; since apps and content take up a lot of space, the M7 has an SD card capable of housing 1TB of additional storage. There is dual-band WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1, a single speaker, USB-C and a respectable 2900 mAh battery. The dimensions are 171x132x7.4mm and weighs 236g.

The Meebook is running Google Android 11, which is fairly modern by e-reader standards, there is almost zero products on the market running Android 12. You get full access to all of the Google Play Services, so you can install Chrome, Google Mail, Google Books and everything else you would need. Google Play preinstalled is great for discovering new audiobook, e-reading or manga apps. If you already have a favourite online retailer, you can install Kindle, Kobo, Nook, Scribe, Libby, Tolino, or third party apps such as Koreader or Moon+ Reader.



