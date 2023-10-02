Kindle Scribe and Kindle Kids on sale, open to non-Prime members as well

Amazon has another sale going on its Kindle range which includes the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Kids versions. Interestingly, the sale is being held when it is just days left for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days which gets underway on October 10. Also, the last time there was a sale on these devices, it was only the Prime members who had access to the special prices. This time, the Kindle devices are being offered for the exact same prices but is open to non-Prime members as well.

The base Kindle Scribe model with the Basic Pen is currently available for $264.99 which is $75 less than the usual price. The same with the Premium Pen can be bought right now for $289.99 which again is $80 less than the usual price. The next higher Kindle Scribe model with 32 GB of storage and Premium Pen bundle is on offer for $304.99 which is $85 less than the regular price. The top-of-the-line Kindle Scribe model with 64 GB of storage and Premium Pen can be bought for $329.99 which gets the maximum $90 discount.

The good thing here is that you can drive down the price by another around 20 percent if you opt to trade in your old Kindle depending on the state your Kindle device is in. The goodies don’t end here as there is a similar discount available on the Kindle Scribe cover as well even though the discount ranges from just 6-9 percent at the most.

Coming to the Kindle for kids, the discount being offered is almost the same as it was during the last Prime Day sales. For instance, the Kindle Kids can be yours for just $79.99, which is $40 less than the regular price. Similarly, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on offer right now for $109.99 which gets a bigger $60 discount. Opting for the Kindle Kids variant might make better sense given that the e-readers come with a protective cover. Plus, you also get a free subscription to Amazon Kids Plus as well as comprehensive warranty coverage.

To all non-Prime members, here is your chance to pick up a brand new Kindle Scribe or the Kindle Kids e-reader as the next sale is going to be accessible to only the Prime Members.