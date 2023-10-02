ESL trial showing sustainability lead to 25% surge in sales in UK store

In a groundbreaking trial conducted at Kavanagh’s Budgens Belsize Park in London, the integration of electronic shelf-edge labels (ESL) showcasing product sustainability attributes has yielded remarkable results, with the store reporting a notable 25 percent increase in sales. As TheGrocer reported, this initiative, a collaboration between ESL manufacturer SES-imagotag and sustainability intelligence provider HowGood, aimed to enhance consumer awareness of sustainability aspects.

Specific product attributes such as Climate Friendly, Water Smart, Clean Label, Minimally Processed, and Fair Labour were highlighted on the ESL. The outcome was striking, with products featuring these eco-credentials experiencing an average sales uplift of 25.8 percent. Particularly noteworthy was the significant surge of 45.1 percent in products labeled as ‘Fair Labour’.

Alexander Gillett, CEO and co-founder of HowGood, emphasized the significance of this technology as a “modern solution for retailers looking to capture the quickly emerging market of eco-conscious consumers.” The positive impact on sales, coupled with the broader accessibility planned for the UK retail landscape, marks a transformative step towards informed and sustainable consumer choices.

“The global retail landscape is changing, and this partnership will enable forward-thinking retailers to clearly communicate their value to customers, remain dynamic in their in-store marketing, and drive revenue while having a very significant and meaningful impact on the planet,” he said.

The use of ESL has been on the rise the world over and rightfully so given the several advantages they provide over traditional labels. With less reliance on paper labels, the ESL comes across as an environment-friendly solution for stores of almost all sizes. These can be managed via a centralised control center which means less staff is needed for the individual upkeep of each label. Plus, they have excellent visibility too while consuming the least power.

Encouraged by the success of the trial, SES-image tag and HowGood are poised to introduce this capability to all retailers in the UK. This initiative will empower shoppers with direct access to “reliable and transparent data on more than two million products” through smart digital displays within stores.