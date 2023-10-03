Report suggests Apple Pencil 3 will feature detachable magnetic tips

According to information shared by the leaker @Majin Bu, the upcoming third generation of the Apple Pencil from Apple is expected to come equipped with a range of new technologies, including interchangeable pen tips. This feature is designed to simulate various drawing styles, making it suitable for different artistic scenarios.

Unfortunately, @Majin Bu did not provide any detailed information on these new features. It’s important to mention that although Majin Bu frequently gathers and disseminates information about Apple’s intentions, their reliability in providing accurate information is not firmly established.

Apple introduced the current second generation of the Apple Pencil alongside the iPad Pro in 2018, marking five years since its release. It has become one of Apple’s oldest devices still available for purchase and it is good to see Apple finally upgrading the same.

There have been previous rumors suggesting that Apple will release the iPad Mini 7 or a new iPad Air later this year, and there are also expectations for a new iPad Pro with an OLED display to be launched in mid-2024. It is anticipated that the new generation Apple Pencil will be introduced sometime this year or in the coming year.