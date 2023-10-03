New Launch! Toonsutra: Another Big Library of Comic & Webtoon App

Webtoon platforms have become an explosive phenomenon across the world. The industry is projected to grow globally to over US$60 billion by 2030. So, capitalizing on the opportunity, a Bengaluru-based startup in India has launched Toonsutra, which claims to be the biggest library of global and Indian webtoon content and creators to millions of Indian entertainment fans. The project is backed by major investors, including Sony Innovation, Rotten Tomatoes, Twitch, 9GAG, and Publicis Group, to name a few.

The app will offer episodes from different genres, including fantasy, romance, mythology, superhero, sci-fi, action and more. Audiences will be able to access the highest quality web-toon and comic stories from top Indian and global creators, including stories from icons Stan Lee, Grant Morrison, Ryan Pagelow, Shekhar Kapur, Jeevan J. Kang, Mounica Tata, Rohan Chakravarty, Alicia Souza. The platform will also promote emerging rising star creators from across India, giving them a place to tell their stories.

As readers dive deeper into webtoons, they will earn coins, unlock rewards, and discover hidden bonus surprises and community features. The more they read, the more they are rewarded, enhancing the excitement of their storytelling journey.

Some hit titles featured in the app include Archie, X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Harbinger, Ninjak and more. The app also engages manga fans with stories from Kenaz spanning popular categories such as romance, love, fantasy, and action, with acclaimed titles such as Evil Hunter, Blood Type Love, The Distance Between Us, The Scent of Love, and more.

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India, says:

“Toonsutra plans to spark a new wave of pop-culture entertainment across India, connecting millions and building the largest community of fandom across comics, webtoons, animation, genre, and fiction. Comics and webtoons are the next big visual storytelling medium for the country, and Toonsutra is bringing the highest quality comic stories by the greatest global creators to India’s vernacular languages for the first time.”

At present, the app content is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and English, with more languages joining soon. Toonsutra is now available on Android & iOS for free. Although some content is geo-locked, a large part of the library is accessible outside India.

Vishal Anand, Toonsutra’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, says:

“India’s massive 700 million youth market is looking for new, engaging, snackable, high-quality experiences. Toonsutra’s web-toon bite-sized format will appeal to how this young consumer who consumes entertainment very differently today. A convenient vertical scroll is native to where everyone is on their phones 24×7!”