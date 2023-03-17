Mebook M6 is a 6-inch e-reader with Android 11

Mebook is a new line of commercial e-readers by the same company that used to run Boyue. The Meebook M6 is a new e-reader designed to read ebooks and other digital content and has no note-taking functionality. It runs Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store to download millions of paid apps.

The Mebook M6 features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1448X1072 with 300 PPI. The colour scheme is black alongside the bezels and has a lovely royal blue on the bottom, with the Mebook logo. It uses a flush screen and bezel, protected by a layer of glass—built-in cold/warm colour temperature with 24 levels of control via slider bars.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which should be enough to house over 5,000 ebooks. If you need more storage, there is an SD card that is capable of accommodating an additional 1TB. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. USB-C is used to charge the device and transfer data. WIFI allows you to access the internet and Google Play. The battery is 1750 mAh; its dimensions are 5.02 x 3.6 x 0.25 inches, weighing 90 Grams.

The M6 is running Google Android 11, which is current regarding e-readers. It has Google Play available right out of the box, so all you need to do is enter your GMAIL login and password, and you can access your account.

The M6 is available right now from the Good e-Reader Store and retails for $159.99. It supports dozens of languages, including English.

