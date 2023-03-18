Kindle e-readers are on sale for Prime members in Canada

Amazon is back to offering the Kindle at its lowest price ever. This applies to even the latest Kindle 2022 model as well which is down 27 percent to be now available to buy for just $94.99. That way, you get to save $35 on the e-reader which otherwise sells for $130. There is still the chance to drive down the cost even further. However, that will require snapping up two of the Kindle devices which will let you save another $20.

So effectively, the ‘Buy 2 and get $20 off’ makes each Kindle e-reader to be priced at $84.99. The ‘Buy 2 and get $20 off’ scheme is applicable to several Kindle models including the flagship Kindle Scribe e-note device as well. Other e-readers that the scheme applies to include Kindle 11th Gen, Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen, Kindle Oasis 10th Gen, and Kindle Scribe 11th Gen devices. The only catch, all of the above deals are only going to be applicable to Amazon Prime members.

Apart from the latest generation Kindle devices, there are similar deals available on a few other devices as well. That includes the 43-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch Fire TV, eero 6 range of dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, Ring alarms and doorbells, along with Blink Smart Home Security doorbells and cameras. Check out the Amazon deals page for more on this.