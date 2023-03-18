Apple granted patent for foldable iPhone that folds automatically during a fall

Apple is currently not offering a folding screen phone, but it seems that they are quietly making preparations for one in the future. Recently, Apple was granted a new patent by the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, which would allow a folding screen phone to automatically fold the screen in case it is dropped, the website ITheat reported.

The patent involves a sensor that detects vertical acceleration and can recognize when the phone is falling. In such a scenario, the folding mechanism is so designed to make the screen retract and fold on its own. This is done to ensure the phone does not hit the ground in its open state as that could cause more damage to the internals as well as the foldable display than otherwise.

It should be noted that even though Apple has acquired the patent, it does not necessarily imply that it will be applied to the upcoming folding-screen iPhone. Depending solely on this patent to safeguard the screen could prove to be untrustworthy in the long run as it may make users careless when it comes to taking good care of their device. Then again, it would always be welcome to have such a protection feature on board just in case it slips out inadvertently.

As for a foldable iPhone, such a thing would no doubt be a dream device for any die-hard Apple fan. Apart from serving as a standalone smartphone device as we have known iPhone devices to be like so far, it would transform into a tablet, or shall we say an iPad Mini in its unfolded state. That said, there is no word yet as to when is the earliest such a device would be hitting store shelves around us. Last heard, a foldable iPhone isn’t expected to be ready before 2025. The company might have a foldable iPad or even a foldable MacBook for launch prior to a foldable iPhone.

Stay tuned for more on this as it emerges.