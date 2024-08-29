Meebook M6C Color e-Reader is now available

Meebook planned to release the new M6C Color e-reader earlier this Spring. However, there were several component shortages, such as Kaleido 3 e-paper displays, processors, and batteries. The main culprit was Kobo, which purchased nearly two million units for the latest generation e-readers. Everyone had to wait until E INK and their suppliers manufactured more stuff. The smaller companies are always last at the dinner table, and it looks like Meebook has finally released the fabled M6C Color e-reader on Amazon for $199.

The Mebook M6C is a dedicated e-book reader with no WACOM screen or note-taking functionality. It features a 6-inch E INK Kaleido 3-color e-paper display with a black-and-white resolution 1448X1072 and 300 PPI. The color resolution is 536 × 724 with 150 PPI, and it can display 4096 different colors. The body color is a lovely soft white on the front and back plating. The software slider bar can control a front-lit display and color temperature system with 24 LED lights.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which should be enough to house over 5,000 ebooks. If you need more storage, there is an SD card that is capable of accommodating an additional 1TB of storage. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. USB-C is used to charge the device and transfer data. WIFI allows you to access the internet. The battery is 2200mAh, which should be suitable for a month of reading; its dimensions are 5.02 x 3.6 x 0.25 inches, weighing 90 Grams.

The Mebook M6C has Google Android 11 as the primary operating system. The UI is heavily customized with a bright and bubbly user interface, making it easy to use your fingers to interact with all the functionality. If you need to install apps, it has Google Play preinstalled. Meebook is great like this, and all their products have Google Play. However, Android 11 is a bit dated; lots of their competitors are running Android 12, and some are using Android 13, which provides better long-term app support, not to mention additional security.

