E-readers vs Tablets: Distraction free reading

In a recent online book club, the moderator asked participants what electronic device they used for reading. It came as a surprise to me to learn that out of the fifteen members present, all but two of them expressed a preference for e-readers. Although the specific e-reader brand differed among the group, the reason they liked e-readers instead of other devices was clear: the ability to read without distractions.

E-readers are designed to provide the best digital reading experience possible. They are lightweight and the battery lasts a very long time because they aren’t required to power many applications.

Imagine being deeply engrossed in a thrilling crime novel when your smartphone suddenly chimes with a notification. You check the message, only to find a thank-you note from a colleague for your assistance earlier in the day. After trying to refocus on your reading, another notification pops up, reminding you to renew your book club membership and indicating that your device’s battery is running low. This is a bookworm’s worst nightmare. It is not hard to understand why readers prefer to use e-reader devices instead of tablets or smartphones for reading.

The device is only part of the solution for distraction-free reading, your reading space also matters.

E-readers can help minimize some background noises but if you want a fully distraction-free experience you will need to find a quiet and comfortable space to read. If you do not have one, create one. It does not have to be an elaborate design, although a Game of Thrones-themed room would be awesome.

A more practical idea is to designate a corner or room in your home or workplace that will be used solely for reading. It should be in a quiet spot, and have a comfortable chair or lounger with a side table, ample lighting and a soft blanket. Ideally, this space should have a closed door to keep out any unwanted visitors like Garfield the cat.

Some fun ideas for reading nooks and spaces:

A reading tent for children

A space with a hammock or hanging chair

A tree-house; this can be in or outdoors

A garden shed turned reading nook

A bay window with a reading bench

Themed rooms

Take time to read during quiet moments of the day even if it is for a short period, reading promotes a healthy lifestyle and boosts brain power.

What would your reading nook consist of? What design would you choose?

Here are some of my favourites: