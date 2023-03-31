A new insight was released that Canadians read more Romance in 2022

According to recent data published by BookNet Canada, It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover was the best-selling English language print book in Canada last year. Five of Hoover’s works topped the list, and sales of her books contributed to a 55% growth in the Romance category from 2021 to the present.

For the second year in a row, the Comics & Graphic Novels category had significant market share growth, and sales of books in the Travel category increased compared to 2021. Four of Rupi Kaur’s books appeared seven times in both the top 10 hardcover and top 10 paperback lists in the Poetry category, where she continues to dominate the rankings.

Junior or Young Adult books comprised two of every five print books sold in Canada’s English and French-language marketplaces in 2022, continuing a trend that began in 2015. (YA). The Société de gestion de la Bank de titres de langue française (BTLF), which provides top-level highlight data for the French-language market, Sales of YA books in the English-language market continue to increase as a share, rising from 3.5% in 2020 to 4.8% in 2021 to 5.2% in 2022.

In 2022, Michelle Good’s Five Little Indians was the best-selling book written in Canada. For the third year running, Cat Child Comic Club: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey received first place in the Juvenile category. James Clear’s Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Method to Develop Good Habits and Break Bad Habits won the highest non-fiction honour for the second consecutive year. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson, published in 2022, was the Young Adult book with the highest sales. Love You Forever, by Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw, was the best-selling book from a Canadian-owned publisher, published by Firefly Books.

The go-to resource for information on English-language print book sales in Canada last year was The Canadian Book Market 2022. The flagship publication of BookNet Canada, BNC SalesData, the national sales tracking service for Canada’s print English-language trade market, provides information on sales value, volume, and the number of ISBNs with sales in 2022.

You can read a sample report and find links to buy it at https://www.booknetcanada.ca/canadian-book-market. In the BookNet Canada blog, you can also view some highlights, such as the overall volume and dollar amount of sales for the year. A survey of Canadian book buyers, reports on how Canadians spend their free time, and other research initiatives will all be published by BookNet Canada in 2023.

BookNet Canada is a nonprofit corporation that creates standards, technology, and educational materials to support the Canadian publishing sector. To solve structural issues in the industry, BookNet Canada was established in 2002. It provides help to publishing houses, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, sales agents, and libraries across the nation.

