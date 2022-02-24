Good e-Reader unveils SMS messaging

Have you ever ordered anything online and not received any confirmation? This happens often with the largest e-commerce companies in the world to smaller operations. This occurs for a myriad of reasons, sometimes the confirmation has an attachment, such as an invoice with a PDF file. Many spam filters or mailboxes treat these are suspicious emails and put it in the spam box, they also put emails in there, if you have never received an email from them before, nor have you whitelisted their address. In other cases, you might pay with PAYPAL and the email address associated with your account is unmonitored or rarely checked. There are dozens of reasons why you might not receive an email confirmation, but Good e-Reader now has an additional solution, SMS messaging.

When customers place an order on the Good e-Reader Store on our website or our Shopify Store, you will always receive an SMS message. This provides a notification that we have received your order and it is being processed. Once we ship your item out, you will receive a second SMS message, giving you our thanks and providing a tracking number and what carrier was utilized. Clicking on the tracking number will open a website owned and operated by that specific carrier, such as DHL, FEDEX, UPS or one of our other partners. These are the only two times you will ever receive an SMS, we do not market products or services to your phone number, ever. There could be other times you receive an SMS, in regards to your order. If the order was cancelled or refunded, you will receive a small message, letting you know the status and the amount refunded. The SMS system does not accept replies and is unmonitored.

Your phone number, along with your order information are stored via AWS in the cloud, and is highly secured. Good e-Reader does not sell user data, phone numbers, emails or other personal information to third parties, they are kept for our own records. Why do we keep it? This is because if someone calls or emails us, about their order number, we can look up the order with a phone number, email, order number or a first and last name. This allows our customer service team to better service you, and a phone number is also shared with the carrier company, such as DHL. So they can contact you, or text you when the package is ready for delivery, and if there are any taxes associated with the delivery.

SMS is just another new service that Good e-Reader is offering for new orders. The system has been live for a couple of weeks, so you might have already received a message from us. Good e-Reader is always finding better ways to serve customers in a safe and secure manner, such as hiring additional customer service representatives to answer all of your questions.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.