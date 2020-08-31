Humingbird has been sold to 360 Media

Hummingbird is not a household name, but it was a service that allowed users to sell audiobooks and ebooks in their online store and earn a commission whenever something was sold. If you wanted to do business with the company, you had to be a US resident. Hummingbird was sold to 360 Media Direct, the marketing and fulfillment agency with roots in the magazine publishing world. 360 Media Direct was founded more than 30 years ago and has expanded to include a range of digital services, including lead generation tools, customer loyalty platforms and targeted advertising media programs.

The Hummingbird catalog was hosted on Papertrell’s servers, and Papertrell handled the tech and dev operations. 360 has its own dev team, so the Hummingbird catalog is now on our their servers. The URL is BookstoreName.MyMustReads.com because My Must Reads is the name of the app.

It seems that My Must Reads is not aimed at users who want to earn some extra money selling digital content, but established bookstores. The website is utterly terrible, it looks like it was designed in 2001. The FAQ and brand messaging is next to nil and does not give any details away, such as royalty rates, commissions or the number of titles in the catalog.

