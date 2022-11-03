TikTok is boosting the literacy rate among young readers

Social media is having a surprising effect on how many books Americans are reading. According to a new study, nearly half of people choose what to read after hearing about it on social media. A survey of 1,000 Americans found TikTok is boosting the literacy rate among younger readers in the U.S. The entire Booktok phenonium is really getting young people reading and making it cool. 21% know about Booktok, and they typically skew younger. The average age of people who have heard of BookTok is 29, while 41 is the average age of people who do not know about it.

40% of people picked up a new book after hearing about it on social media

‘BookTok’ is inspiring what Millennials and Gen Z choose to read

1 in 5 Americans know about BookTok

93% of people read a new book this year; the average person read 5 new books in 2022

Nearly 9 in 10 (86%) Americans have read an eBook, but more than 7 in 10 Americans prefer a paper copy over an eBook

1 in 6 people bought their e-Readers during a Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale

So far in 2022, 72% of Americans have bought a book. 44% bought only paper copies, 20% bought only eBooks, and 36% purchased both.

93% of Americans have read at least one book so far in 2022