America’s Top Books and Reading Habits

A recent survey conducted by Preply, a leading online language learning marketplace, unveils the most popular books across the U.S. through an analysis of online search volumes. Preply surveyed more than 1,000 readers to learn about America’s reading habits, preferred genres, and how their preferences relate to social and economic status.

Here are the key takeaways:

Key takeaways

The most searched books in the U.S. are “The Hunger Games,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” and “The Outsiders.”

The most search book genre is classics, followed by historical fiction and dystopian.

1 in 5 frequent readers wouldn’t date a non-reader.

South Carolina, Montana, and Nebraska are the states searching for the longest books.

“Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand and “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov are the biggest “red flag” favorite books.

Nearly 1 in 10 non-readers believed listening to an audiobook was “cheating” and didn’t count as reading – Gen X was the generation most likely to feel this way.

Frequent readers earn 20% more income on average than non-readers, and science fiction readers earn the most.

Reading trends across America

Preply analyzed the search volume for 100 books in all 50 states to figure out the books that captured the nation’s interest over the last year. They sourced book titles from Penguin’s 100 must-read classics and Amazon’s best-selling Kindle books.

The top three most searched books across the U.S. were “The Hunger Games,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” and “The Outsiders.” Each novel offers a window into the themes that resonate with readers today. From the dystopian challenges of Panem to 1960s historical romantic fiction and young adult (YA) coming-of-age stories, these books have clearly sparked widespread interest.

Most searched-for books by genre

Nationwide, the most searched genre overall was the classics (oldies but goodies). Next in line were historical fiction and dystopian books. Historical fiction takes us back in time, teaching us about the past in a fun way, while dystopian books imagine what the future could look like, often in exciting or challenging ways.

Most popular summer reads

Average number of pages

Preply also looked at the average length in pages, of each states three most-searched books. As for book lengths that drew the most online search attention, Montana, Nebraska, and South Carolina showed the most interest in longer narratives.

Readers’ romantic preferences

We found that 1 in 5 people who read a lot (6 books or more a year) wouldn’t consider dating someone who doesn’t read books. History buffs, in particular, strongly preferred fellow readers, with 1 in 4 saying they’d only date someone who reads frequently. So, read up if you want to snag a date with a bookworm!

Men would be most concerned if a potential romantic partner’s favorite book were “Atlas Shrugged,” and they aren’t alone – many other readers have criticized Rand’s works for their length and the writer’s controversial philosophy. Meanwhile, women said the top “red flag” book would be “Lolita,” a story about a middle-aged man’s obsession with a young girl. The Preply survey also touched on the debate over whether listening to audiobooks counts as reading. Almost 1 in 10 people who don’t read books at all think that listening to an audiobook is “cheating” and doesn’t count as reading (especially Gen X). However, only 6% of those who love to read agreed with that. These feelings open up a discussion on what it truly means to be a reader in today’s digital age.

America’s reading habits reveal the literary preferences that enrich the country’s culture. Whether you’re love sci-fi, historical fiction, or any genre in between, there’s a world of stories waiting to be discovered.