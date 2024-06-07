ASUS ROG Concept Dali: The Most Impressive E-ink Display

Image credit: Laptopmag

You’ve lots of options when it comes to customizing your smartphones with a case. But that’s not true for laptops!

As of now, stickers remain the popular way to add a personality to your laptop lid. But if you want to remove or replace them, they leave behind the unsightly gun, which is a pain to remove.

Now, the good news!

At Computex 2024, ASUS showed a better way to stylize your laptops while protecting them. Instead of stickers or a case, what if you could change your laptop’s design with a tap on its trackpad?

Enters ASUS ROG Concept Dali.

Unveiled at Computex 2024, the ASUS ROG Concept Dali is not just another laptop. It’s a prototype that revolutionizes laptop design with its e-ink display cover, a feature that has never been seen in the tech world.

Recently, ASUS showed off the ROG Concept Dali at Computex in Taipei. The concept is a dual-screen laptop, though the secondary e-ink display is on the top cover. The e-ink on Concept Dali’s cover is highly detailed and vibrant, better than the muted colours in e-ink displays.

ASUS prepared several curated images that could be altered using AI image generation and a blank canvas that could be filled with stickers to make a custom design. The customizable image panel off-centre makes the Concept Dali a futuristic drawing tablet.

E-ink has been used for e-readers for a long time, but it’s only being implemented on laptops, making them expensive and a little gimmicky. But the ROG Concept Dali rethinks the technology as an e-ink cover on notebooks. Because the Concept Dali is still just an expo prototype, it doesn’t have a release date, specs, or pricing. However, reps from the ASUS ROG team say that if enough people liked it, a consumer version could go into production.



