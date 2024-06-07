Amazon Fire Tablets Now Selling for Rock-Bottom Prices

Anyone looking for a budget tablet device has much to rejoice at the moment. Amazon is offering some nice discounts on several of its top-ranking tablet devices, with some selling for as low as just $65. To be more specific on this, the Fire HD 8 is now selling for $65 while its bigger cousin, the Fire HD 10 can now be bought for $95. There is also a discount available on the biggest and best tablet Amazon has to offer right now – the Fire Max 11 which is selling for $180 at the moment.

Amazon usually keeps its tablet prices low, using them more for driving sales of its services rather than making a profit from the sale of the tablet itself. Towards that, each tablet serves as the perfect device for media consumption. They offer decent levels of performance and have enough battery life to sustain low to mid-level game playing without encountering a hitch.

Plus, the Amazon Fire tablets can be excellent for watching movies, documentaries and other shows that Amazon Prime has to offer, besides listening to audiobooks or podcasts. You can also use the Fire tablets for reading e-books too though the Kindle typically excels in that regard. You can read manga, graphic novels, or e-books having lots of color illustrations on the Fire tablet with ease. The color HD displays make it great for watching movies and such.

Also, while almost all Amazon tablets serve as a medium for media consumption, the more recent Fire 11 Max is the first from Amazon that is geared towards productivity as well. It comes with a detachable keyboard which together with the supported stylus makes it well suited for office work as well though that will also require having onboard the right software as well.

None of the Amazon Fire tablets have access to the Google Play Store which can be a comprehensive source of apps. Instead, they log in to the Amazon App Store which might be well stocked but is essentially a sub-set of the Google Play Store. Nonetheless, the Fire tablet is among the most well-made devices that rank high on quality. At the prices it is currently selling for, it can well be considered a steal deal. Go grab yours before it gets sold out.