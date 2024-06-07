Seekink Technology Leads the Charge in ePaper Innovation

Seekink Technology happens to be among the pioneers when it comes to the manufacture of E Ink displays and devices. The company announced its participation in the inaugural global e-Paper Industry White Paper during the IoT Solutions World Congress 2024. This marks a momentous development given how the event not only showcases the latest advancements but also sheds light on the future prospects of ePaper technologies and their applications within the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) market.

The e-Paper Industry White Paper, spearheaded by the e-Paper Industry Alliance (EPIA), delves into the evolutionary journey of ePaper technology and products. Co-founded by industry giants E Ink, Seekink, and BOE in 2021, with its headquarters in Shanghai, the EPIA underscores the pivotal role of ePaper in fostering sustainable and paperless displays. The release of this global white paper signifies a significant milestone for the industry, accentuating collaborative efforts aimed at advancing sustainable display technology and upgrading digitalization applications.

Distinguished figures like David Keefe from E Ink, Sally Liang from Hanshow Technology, and Romain Gentile from Philips Professional Display Solutions also graced the event, sharing their insights on ePaper technology and its innovative applications across various sectors. Presentations covered a wide array of topics ranging from technological breakthroughs to implementations in smart retail, office, education, transportation, healthcare, and industrial IoT fields.

As a pivotal element in the paperless revolution, e-paper serves as an ideal display technology for a multitude of smart IoT hardware terminal products. Widely utilized in e-readers, e-notes, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), logistics sheets, nameplates, doorplates, and bus stop signs, e-paper contributes significantly to an annual upstream and downstream output value surpassing 13.9 billion USD.

Steffi Sun, editor-in-chief of the ePaper Industry White Paper and Global Business Development Director of the EPIA, unveiled key findings from the white paper, offering insights into market developments and forecasting the future landscape of the e-paper industry. Seekink, alongside over 180 other EPIA member organizations, played a pivotal role in crafting this white paper, reinforcing its position as a leader in the e-paper market and industry ecosystem.

Seekink is at the forefront of producing colored and large-sized ePaper modules for global solution providers. These advancements are driving penetration into emerging IoT markets such as public transportation, smart healthcare, utility services, and sectors prioritizing carbon reduction initiatives.